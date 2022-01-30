 
sports
Sunday Jan 30 2022
Web Desk

'Tough parenting': Cristiano Ronaldo against giving mobile phone to his 11-year-old son

Web Desk

Sunday Jan 30, 2022

Cristiano Ronaldo posing with girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez and son Cristiano Jr. — Instagram/cristiano
Cristiano Ronaldo posing with girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez and son Cristiano Jr. — Instagram/cristiano

While the world is becoming more and more tech-savvy and parents across the globe do not hesitate to hand over portable devices to young kids, Portuguese footballer Cristianip Ronaldo is all for discipline.

According to Sport Bible, the 36-year-old football sensation refuses to let his 11-year-old son be in possession of a mobile phone as he does not want his kid to be "obsessed with technology."

His son Cristiano Jr, who is part of the Manchester United youth team, reportedly asks his dad to get him a mobile phone but Ronaldo — who has a net worth estimated to be $450 million and is the richest footballer in the world — refuses to give in.

Shedding light on the issue, Ronaldo told the Daily Mail: "Definitely it helps a lot. It helped me and the people here, all the world, and I think we have to take advantage of that but we shouldn’t be obsessed with it.

"For example, I can give you a small impression. My oldest child is going to be 12 years old soon and he asks me every time, 'Daddy, can I have a phone, can I have a phone, can I have a phone.'

"I say to him, 'Cristiano, you have time.'

"I know as well that this young generation is one step ahead of their age so I agree that we have to take advantage of that but not to be obsessed about technology.

"Give them but with a period of time, not give them all the time. I think that’s the main point here," he said.

Per the report, Ronaldo has fathered four children and is about to become a dad again as his girlfriend Georgina is currently pregnant with his twins.

