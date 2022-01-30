Fakhar Zaman becomes fourth batter to complete 1,500 runs in PSL history

Lahore Qalandars left-handed batter Fakhar Zaman — PCB

KARACHI: Lahore Qalandars left-handed batter Fakhar Zaman has completed 1,500 runs in the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

The left-handed batter scored 106 runs off 60 balls with the help of 12 fours and four sixes.

The flamboyant batter achieved the feat during the Lahore Qalandars clash against Karachi Kings at the National Stadium in Karachi on Sunday.

He has become the fourth cricketer to achieve the feat. Prior to him, Babar Azam, Kamran Akmal, and Shoaib Malik have achieved the feat.