Monday Jan 31 2022
Coronavirus: Citizens worry as Punjab runs short on COVID-19, fever medicine

Monday Jan 31, 2022

LAHORE: As the fifth wave of the coronavirus pandemic spreads across  Punjab, including Lahore, medical stores are facing an acute shortage of fever and virus treatment drugs, Geo News reported on Monday.

According to a report, the situation has further compounded as the medicines to prevent common fever and corona are unavailable in the market.

Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has instructed the authorities to take strong action against those responsible for the shortage of medicines in the market.

On Sunday, Marriyum Aurangzeb, a spokesperson for the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), slammed the government over the country's medicine shortage.

The former information minister said in a tweet that the shortage of a common fever-treating tablet is "shameful" while country is going through the fifth coronavirus pandemic wave.

She criticised the government, claiming that Prime Minister Imran Khan's administration had cut youth employment chances, medical care for the sick, and fertiliser for farmers.

However, Punjab Health Secretary Imran Sikandar Baloch, stated that there is no shortage of fever medicine in the province. The province now has 68.6 million pills still available in stock, he said.

