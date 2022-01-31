WATCH: Sania Mirza shares her post-workout look in Instagram story

— Instagram/@mirzasaniar

Indian tennis star Sania Mirza can be called a social media celebrity too for her popularity on Instagram as she is one of the most active users who keeps her fans hooked with her posts.

Sania — who mostly posts funny videos featuring her husband and Pakistan cricketer Shoaib Malik and sometimes their son, Izhaan Mirza Malik — recently shared an Instagram story to share her post-workout look.

The story, which was created using the boomerang effect, shows Sania overwhelmed after her workout routine.



"This is what a person post a 6km run and stair workout looks like," Sania captioned the story.

The tennis player has 8.8 million followers on Instagram and has shared 1,469 posts on her account.