Monday Jan 31 2022
PSL 7: Shahid Afridi issues message for Quetta Gladiators

Quetta Gladiators all-rounder Shahid Afridi speaks during a video message. — Twitter
  • Shahid Afridi terms Quetta' victory against Karachi "outstanding."
  • He applauds Naseem Shah for his amazing spell in the match.
  • Quetta registered their first PSL 7 victory against Karachi on Saturday.

KARACHI: Quetta Gladiators all-rounder Shahid Afridi has issued a video statement for his Pakistan Super League (PSL) franchise after they registered their first victory in the tournament's seventh edition.

The all-rounder termed Quetta's victory "outstanding," but noted that the bowlers might struggle due to the pitch at the National Stadium in Karachi — where the first leg matches will be played till February 7.

"...Naseem Shah, great job boy. You bowled an outstanding spell and I believe this might be one of your best T20 spells," the former Pakistan captain said.

Afridi is in seven days isolation after he tested negative for coronavirus and has missed out on initial matches.

Naseem Shah on Saturday ran through the batting line-up of Karachi Kings with a fifer and Ahsan Ali scored an unbeaten 57 to help Quetta Gladiators achieve an eight-wicket victory and register their first win in the seventh edition of the tournament.

While chasing 114, Will Smeed (30) and Ahsan gave the Gladiators an impressive 76-run opening stand. In the last over, skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed scored three consecutive fours to end the match in style.

Mohammad Imran had got the hopes up a bit for the Kings as he dismissed Smeed, but it was all in vain. Ex-skipper Imad Wasim was economical with the ball as he conceded 18 runs in four overs. Quetta chased the small target with ease.

