 
pakistan
Monday Jan 31 2022
By
Web Desk

IHC allows govt to auction Ishaq Dar's Lahore house

By
Web Desk

Monday Jan 31, 2022

PML-N leader and former finance minister Ishaq Dar. — AFP/File
PML-N leader and former finance minister Ishaq Dar. — AFP/File

  • The IHC rejects the petition of Ishaq Dar’s wife Tabassum Ishaq against the auction of her house in Lahore.
  • IHC reserves its verdict on a plea of Tabassum Ishaq and orders to cancel the stay order on the property.
  • Earlier, the petitioner’s advocate had pleaded that the house belongs to Dar’s wife as it was given to her on February 14, 1989. 

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court on Monday has rejected the petition of former finance minister Ishaq Dar’s wife Tabassum Ishaq against the auction of her house in Lahore, Geo News reported.

The IHC reserved its verdict on a plea of Tabassum Ishaq and also ordered to cancel the stay order on the property.

Following the court’s decision, the government has been allowed to auction Dar’s house in Lahore’s Gulberg III area.

It should be mentioned here that the IHC had issued to confiscate and auction Dar’s house on November 07 and Tabassum Dar filed a petition against the decision.

The petitioner’s advocate had pleaded that the house belongs to Dar’s wife as it was given to her on February 14, 1989 and that the accountability court issued an order without investigating further. 

اسلام آباد ہائیکورٹ نے اسحاق ڈار کی اہلیہ کی لاہور میں گھر کی نیلامی کیخلاف درخواست مسترد کردی۔

اسلام آباد ہائیکورٹ نے گھر پر تبسم اسحاق ڈار کا دعویٰ مسترد کرنے کا فیصلہ برقرار رکھا اور گھر کی نیلامی پر دیا گیا اسٹے آرڈربھی ختم کردیا۔

عدالت کے فیصلے کے بعد حکومت کو اسحاق ڈار کاگلبرگ تھری لاہور میں واقع گھر نیلام کرنے کی اجازت مل گئی۔

واضح رہے کہ احتساب عدالت نے اسحاق ڈار کا گلبرگ تھری لاہور کاگھر7 نومبرکو ضبط کرکے نیلام کرنے کا حکم دیا تھاجس کے خلاف اسحاق ڈار کی اہلیہ تبسم اسحاق نے درخواست دائر کی تھی۔

تبسم اسحاق نے مؤقف اپنایا تھا کہ گلبرگ تھری لاہور کا گھر میری ملکیت ہے، اسحاق ڈار نے 14 فروری 1989 کو گھر مجھے تحفے میں دیا تھا، احتساب عدالت نےگھر پر میرے دعوےکی تحقیق کیے بغیر حکم جاری کیا۔

More From Pakistan:

No changes to be made to price of petroleum products: Shahbaz Gill

No changes to be made to price of petroleum products: Shahbaz Gill
Police expand search after killing of Christian priest

Police expand search after killing of Christian priest

Govt plans to take $5 billion loans from China, Russia, Kazakhstan

Govt plans to take $5 billion loans from China, Russia, Kazakhstan
Yousaf Raza Gillani resigns as Opposition leader in Senate

Yousaf Raza Gillani resigns as Opposition leader in Senate
Security forces kill terrorist in North Waziristan: ISPR

Security forces kill terrorist in North Waziristan: ISPR
SC nullifies LHC's verdict on Ravi Riverfront Urban Development Project

SC nullifies LHC's verdict on Ravi Riverfront Urban Development Project
Nabeel Gabol opens up about his marriage proposal to Reham Khan

Nabeel Gabol opens up about his marriage proposal to Reham Khan
Does Bilawal Bhutto's new security protocol mean he will travel only by air?

Does Bilawal Bhutto's new security protocol mean he will travel only by air?
Sindh govt announces public holiday on February 5

Sindh govt announces public holiday on February 5

PM Imran Khan being 'secretly' supported by 14-15 Opposition lawmakers: Sheikh Rasheed

PM Imran Khan being 'secretly' supported by 14-15 Opposition lawmakers: Sheikh Rasheed
Property transaction case: Lahore court acquits Jang Group editor-in-chief Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman

Property transaction case: Lahore court acquits Jang Group editor-in-chief Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman
Coronavirus: Citizens worry as Punjab runs short on COVID-19, fever medicine

Coronavirus: Citizens worry as Punjab runs short on COVID-19, fever medicine

Latest

view all