IHC allows govt to auction Ishaq Dar's Lahore house

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court on Monday has rejected the petition of former finance minister Ishaq Dar’s wife Tabassum Ishaq against the auction of her house in Lahore, Geo News reported.

The IHC reserved its verdict on a plea of Tabassum Ishaq and also ordered to cancel the stay order on the property.

Following the court’s decision, the government has been allowed to auction Dar’s house in Lahore’s Gulberg III area.

It should be mentioned here that the IHC had issued to confiscate and auction Dar’s house on November 07 and Tabassum Dar filed a petition against the decision.

The petitioner’s advocate had pleaded that the house belongs to Dar’s wife as it was given to her on February 14, 1989 and that the accountability court issued an order without investigating further.

اسلام آباد ہائیکورٹ نے اسحاق ڈار کی اہلیہ کی لاہور میں گھر کی نیلامی کیخلاف درخواست مسترد کردی۔

اسلام آباد ہائیکورٹ نے گھر پر تبسم اسحاق ڈار کا دعویٰ مسترد کرنے کا فیصلہ برقرار رکھا اور گھر کی نیلامی پر دیا گیا اسٹے آرڈربھی ختم کردیا۔

عدالت کے فیصلے کے بعد حکومت کو اسحاق ڈار کاگلبرگ تھری لاہور میں واقع گھر نیلام کرنے کی اجازت مل گئی۔

واضح رہے کہ احتساب عدالت نے اسحاق ڈار کا گلبرگ تھری لاہور کاگھر7 نومبرکو ضبط کرکے نیلام کرنے کا حکم دیا تھاجس کے خلاف اسحاق ڈار کی اہلیہ تبسم اسحاق نے درخواست دائر کی تھی۔

تبسم اسحاق نے مؤقف اپنایا تھا کہ گلبرگ تھری لاہور کا گھر میری ملکیت ہے، اسحاق ڈار نے 14 فروری 1989 کو گھر مجھے تحفے میں دیا تھا، احتساب عدالت نےگھر پر میرے دعوےکی تحقیق کیے بغیر حکم جاری کیا۔