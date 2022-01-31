England's decision to cancel Pakistan tour made 'zero sense': Alex Hales

Alex Hales plays a shot during Islamabad United's clash against Peshawar Zalmi at the National Stadium Karachi. — PCB

Alex Hales says it made zero sense for ECB to cancel the tour to Pakistan after PCB helped ECB during COVID.

Islamabad United batter holds PSL in "high regard".

English batsman would "love" to win the trophy with Islamabad United.

KARACHI: Islamabad United's Alex Hales feels that England's decision to cancel their tour to Pakistan made "zero sense".

In an exclusive interview with Geo News, the 33-year-old cricketer spoke about the Pakistan Super League (PSL) and his plans.

Hales is among the 24 English cricketers playing in this year's PSL.

Just three months before this tournament, the England Cricket team had backed out of a short tour to Pakistan.

When asked what message the presence of English cricketers was sending, the flamboyant batter said that it shows that the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) decision to cancel the tour made no sense.

"I think after Pakistan came to England during COVID, helped out the ECB massively, so for them to cancel that tour made zero sense to me whatsoever," he said.



"[It was] only a short tour. So, it didn't make any sense to me," Hales added.

While talking about his experience in Pakistan, the former England opener said that the country is a great place to play cricket.

"I've been here four or five times now and get looked after really well. Every time we come here, the people are very hospitable and cricket is always really good. The fans here are crazy for it. So, it's a great place to come and play cricket, I absolutely feel safe," he told Geo News.

Hales said that even though he has visited Pakistan several times, he is yet to get the opportunity to explore the country.

"The first two years they were quite strict with security and in the last couple of years, it's been COVID and bubbles and stuff like that. So, unfortunately, I've not really had much of a chance to explore but hopefully in the next two or three years, if I come back, [I may] get a chance to explore, if COVID chilled out and security settles down then certainly [I would] love to see the country, I've heard it's beautiful," Hales added.



'I hold PSL in high regard'

The England batter said the PSL is a great tournament, and he holds it in high regard.

"It's a tournament that I hold in high regard. The standard of cricket is really good, especially as a batter coming here. The standard of fast bowling is as good as anywhere in the world, you have guys bowling at express pace and more often not good pitches to bat on. So, if you play well you feel like you can score runs but you have to earn those runs," he said.

"It's certainly up there in terms of the world tournaments, I'd rank it right up there, close to the IPL and certainly alongside the Big Bash," he mentioned.

Hales was part of the Karachi Kings squad that won the PSL in 2020. But in the next season, he was traded to Islamabad United.

The batter appreciated the team's environment and termed it a significant factor for its success.

"I think the environment is probably our main contributing factor to our success over the years. We've played some really solid cricket over the last few seasons and a lot of that comes down to a very relaxed environment," said Hales.

The English batsman said that there is no fear of failure in the United dugout and everyone backs each other.

"I think the main thing is having that relaxed environment that allows everyone to thrive under pressure," Hales said.

'Trophies more important than personal goals'

Replying to a question, Alex Hales said that he has not set any personal goals and would prefer to win the tournament.

"I'd love to be part of a winning team and lift that trophy again. I was lucky to do it with Karachi a couple of years ago and I think winning trophies is more important than personal success," he said.

Hales was regarded as one of the best batters in white-ball cricket but last donned England's colours in 2019 when he was suspended for recreational drugs.

He said missing the World Cup at home was disappointing and frustrating, but there's nothing much he can do.



"I'm just enjoying my cricket a lot more now. I'm into my 30s now so I guess I've matured over the last few years away from the game. I feel like I'm playing the best standard of cricket I [have] played in my life and hopefully, I can keep up for the next few years," Hales said.

"I am just enjoying myself and scoring as many runs as possible and that's the way I'm going to get back into the England squad, just to keep knocking on the door with runs is certainly something I've done over the last couple of years. I think my stats are right up there with the best in the world. So, you know, hopefully, that chance comes around again," he said when asked about his hopes of making a comeback in the England squad.