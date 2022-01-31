 
sports
Monday Jan 31 2022
By
Web Desk

'Best cover drive in world cricket': Brett Lee on Babar Azam

By
Web Desk

Monday Jan 31, 2022

Cricket - Third T20 International - England v Pakistan - Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester, Britain - September 1, 2020, Pakistans Babar Azam in action. — Reuters
Cricket - Third T20 International - England v Pakistan - Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester, Britain - September 1, 2020, Pakistan's Babar Azam in action. — Reuters

Babar Azam is a majestic stroke-maker, already being acclaimed as one of the greatest in Pakistan's rich history of outstanding batsmen.

The effortless ease of his stroke play, finding the perfect position to deliver shots of pure vintage, simply oozes class.

Australian great Brett Lee has also praised the 27-year-old for his consistency and a classy cover drive.

"Babar Azam: I mean what a technique. What an amazing technique," Lee said in a video shared by legendary fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar.

"When you talk about cover drives, I think he could have the best cover drive in world cricket," the former pace added.

It is pertinent to mention that Wisden had mentioned that "his technique is so pure that he doesn't really do failure: the good balls get smothered, the bad ones are cuffed away with clinical poise. If there is a criticism, it's that he's so good, he should dominate even more".

His cover drive was been extolled as the "signature shot of the era".

More From Sports:

Pillow Fighting Championship crowns its first-ever champions

Pillow Fighting Championship crowns its first-ever champions
PSL 2022: Babar Azam issues statement after Karachi Kings' consecutive losses

PSL 2022: Babar Azam issues statement after Karachi Kings' consecutive losses
England's decision to cancel Pakistan tour made 'zero sense': Alex Hales

England's decision to cancel Pakistan tour made 'zero sense': Alex Hales
PSL 2022: Live score Multan Sultans vs Quetta Gladiators, ball by ball updates

PSL 2022: Live score Multan Sultans vs Quetta Gladiators, ball by ball updates
PSL 2022: Shahid Afridi recovers from COVID-19, Quetta Gladiators announce

PSL 2022: Shahid Afridi recovers from COVID-19, Quetta Gladiators announce
PSL 7: Shahid Afridi issues message for Quetta Gladiators

PSL 7: Shahid Afridi issues message for Quetta Gladiators
Rizwan vs Sarfaraz: Two best wicketkeepers come face to face

Rizwan vs Sarfaraz: Two best wicketkeepers come face to face
WATCH: Sania Mirza shares her post-workout look in Instagram story

WATCH: Sania Mirza shares her post-workout look in Instagram story
WATCH: What other talent does viral PSL youth have aside from his moves and grooves?

WATCH: What other talent does viral PSL youth have aside from his moves and grooves?
Umar Gul thinks he bats better than Indian great Harbhajan Singh

Umar Gul thinks he bats better than Indian great Harbhajan Singh
Multan Sultans vs Quetta Gladiators: Head-to-head

Multan Sultans vs Quetta Gladiators: Head-to-head
PSL 2022: Asim Azhar's message for Lahore Qalandars and Karachi Kings

PSL 2022: Asim Azhar's message for Lahore Qalandars and Karachi Kings

Latest

view all