'Best cover drive in world cricket': Brett Lee on Babar Azam

Cricket - Third T20 International - England v Pakistan - Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester, Britain - September 1, 2020, Pakistan's Babar Azam in action. — Reuters

Babar Azam is a majestic stroke-maker, already being acclaimed as one of the greatest in Pakistan's rich history of outstanding batsmen.

The effortless ease of his stroke play, finding the perfect position to deliver shots of pure vintage, simply oozes class.

Australian great Brett Lee has also praised the 27-year-old for his consistency and a classy cover drive.

"Babar Azam: I mean what a technique. What an amazing technique," Lee said in a video shared by legendary fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar.

"When you talk about cover drives, I think he could have the best cover drive in world cricket," the former pace added.



It is pertinent to mention that Wisden had mentioned that "his technique is so pure that he doesn't really do failure: the good balls get smothered, the bad ones are cuffed away with clinical poise. If there is a criticism, it's that he's so good, he should dominate even more".

His cover drive was been extolled as the "signature shot of the era".