Monday Jan 31 2022
PSL 7: Islamabad United to replace Paul Stirling with Liam Dawson

Paul Sterling (L) and Liam Dawson (R). — AFP/Facebook

KARACHI: Islamabad United on Monday announced to replace Paul Stirling with Liam Dawson after the former player will leave for international duty from February 07, according to a statement issued by Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

Stirling began the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2022 by giving a brilliant performance of making 57 off 25 against Peshawar Zalmi.

He will play four more matches for Islamabad United before joining his national team. 

The former Peshawar Zalmi player will join Islamabad United for Lahore-leg matches from February 10 onwards. 

The Event Technical Committee approved the replacement which is headed by Zakir Khan (Director – International Cricket Operations) and includes Nadeem Khan (Director – High Performance) and Sameer Khosa.

Earlier, Quetta Gladiators replaced veteran all-rounder Shahid Afridi with spinner Hassan Khan for the initial matches of the PSL 7.

The replacement took place after Afridi went into seven days of isolation. 

