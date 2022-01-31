 
sports
Monday Jan 31 2022
Web Desk

PSL 7: Fans back Mohammad Rizwan after getting dismissed for a duck against Quetta Gladiators

Web Desk

Monday Jan 31, 2022

The leading run-scorer in 2021, Mohammad Rizwan, could not score against Quetta Gladiators and was was sent back to dugout by young pace ace Mohammad Hasnain during the ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL).

Multan Sultans captain tried playing a pull-shot against Hasnain, but the ball went straight up and was caught by Ben Duckett.

After exceptional performances in the first two matches, the Multan Sultans skipper could not deliver with the bat and the dismal performance did not go unnoticed.

This was Rizwan's first duck in the last 37 innings played by the superstar.

Twitter was quick to support the Pakistani star despite getting out for a duck against Quetta Gladiators.

Here's how they reacted: 


