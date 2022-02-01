SHC stops FIA from taking action against Hareem Shah

Social Media star Hareem Shah. –Instagram

Hareem Shah files case in SHC against FIA in alleged money-laundering case.

Hareem's lawyer says she fears being arrested on return from United Kingdom.

FIA had initiated an investigation after Shah claimed she had successfully carried a hefty amount of money to United Kingdom.

The Sindh High Court (SHC) has restrained the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) to take action against Tik Tok sensation Hareem Shah on Monday in a money laundering case.



Hareem Shah had filed a case in the SHC through her lawyer against FIA’s inquiry in a money-laundering case.

In her plea, Hareem Shah said to the court: “A video of mine regarding foreign currency circulated on social media, however, I had issued a clarification statement regarding the video.”



Her lawyer told the court in the plea that the FIA has contacted different banks to freeze Hareem’s bank accounts; however, she wants to cooperate with the FIA in the alleged money-laundering case but fears being arrested on return from the United Kingdon.

Therefore, the court issued orders to stop the FIA from taking action against her.

The alleged money-laundering case

On January 10, 2022, the TikToker had uploaded a video on social media in which she could be seen flaunting two stacks of British pounds.

The FIA had announced that it had initiated an investigation after Shah claimed that she had "successfully carried a hefty amount of money in cash to the United Kingdom" as against the law.

The FIA had decided to write a letter to the United Kingdom's National Crime Agency (NCA) to take action against Shah.

An FIA spokesperson told Geo News that an investigation regarding Shah's travel to the UK was already underway, adding that Shah had herself confessed to laundering money to the UK, following which a probe was launched.