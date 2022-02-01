Pakistan and Turkey hold bilateral political consultations

Photo showing the flags of Turkey (L) and Pakistan — File image

Foreign Secretary Sohail Mahmood leads Pakistani side, while Turkish delegation was led by Deputy Foreign Minister Sedat Önal.

Both sides review entire spectrum of bilateral relations as well as opportunities to further strengthen cooperation.

Foreign secretary highlights situation in Afghanistan and Khasmir with Turkish side.

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and Turkey held bilateral political consultations at the Foreign Office on Tuesday.

According to the FO spokesperson, the Pakistani side was led by Foreign Secretary Sohail Mahmood, while the Turkish delegation was led by Deputy Foreign Minister Sedat Önal.

While welcoming the Turkish official, the foreign secretary noted that the long-standing fraternal relations between Pakistan and Turkey were exemplary, marked by mutual trust, commonality of views, and close cooperation on the whole range of bilateral, regional and international issues.

During the consultations, both sides reviewed the entire spectrum of bilateral relations as well as opportunities to further strengthen cooperation in diverse areas including trade, investments and economic cooperation.

The two sides also spoke about the ongoing preparations for the 7th Session of the High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council (HLSCC) and the implementation of the Strategic Economic Framework (SEF) that was signed between the two countries in February 2020. It was noted with satisfaction that the Joint Working Groups (JWGs) under the HLSCC held their meetings in preparation for the HLSCC.

During the meeting, the foreign secretary also highlighted the situation in Afghanistan.

“The Foreign Secretary emphasised the urgent need for scaled-up humanitarian assistance and measures for stabilisation of Afghanistan’s economy, adding that release of its frozen assets would provide impetus to long-term sustainable development for the Afghan people,” read the statement.

Mahmood reaffirmed that Pakistan would continue to provide humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan, underlining that sustained practical engagement with Afghanistan was key to advancing the shared objectives of a peaceful and stable Afghanistan. He also briefed the Turkish side on the continuing grave human rights violations in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

The meeting comes as Pakistan and Turkey are set to mark the 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations this year.

“In view of close fraternal ties between the two countries, it was agreed to celebrate this important milestone in a befitting manner. The next round of Bilateral Political Consultations will be held in Turkey on dates to be determined through the diplomatic channels,” said the spokesperson.