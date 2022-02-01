PSL 2022: Styled by Zainab Abbas, Erin Holland looks gorgeous

Australian cricket presenter Erin Holland. — Instagram/@erinvholland

Australian cricket presenter Erin Holland has been turning heads through her stylish dressing in the seventh edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL). From wearing a dress to elegant shalwar kameez, she has been serving looks throughout the tournament.

Styled by sports presenter Zainab Abbas, Holland could be seen wearing Sania Maskatiya's nude-coloured embroidered kurta with trousers and white strappy heels in her recent pictures.

She took to Instagram to post her picture and credited Abbas by writing: "Styled by my girl."

In terms of jewellery, she wore simple earrings and completed the look with ruby red lipstick. She let her hair down, parting them from the middle.

Right after she posted the picture, people couldn't resist commenting under the post. Take a look:

"Wow, looking so gorgeous," wrote a user.

"Absolutely gorgeous," commented another.

"Beautiful," a third admirer wrote along with heart emojis.