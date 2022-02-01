 
'Phuppo': First word that comes to Babar Azam's mind about Wahab Riaz

Tuesday Feb 01, 2022

Babar Azam on Tuesday surprised his fans and followers on social media by revealing the word that comes to his mind whenever he thinks about fellow cricketer Wahab Riaz.

Speaking to sports presenter Zainab Abbas during an upcoming internet-based show, the Karachi Kings' captain said that "phuppo" is the word that comes to his mind when he hears the name of the fast bowler.

Taking to her Instagram page, Abbas shared a short promo video of the upcoming show and wrote: "Had a great time shooting for PSL Jahan Fans Wahan Stadium and I’m sure you all will have an equally great time watching it!"

The show will be hosted by Abbas and Fakhar-e-Alam and its first episode will be out this week. 

The first episode features Sohail Tanveer, Babar Azam, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Usman Qadir, Shan Masood, and Hasan Ali. 

