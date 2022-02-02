 
sports
Wednesday Feb 02 2022
By
Web Desk

Sarfaraz launches scathing attack on Salman Butt via Twitter

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Feb 02, 2022

Pakistan team’s former captain Sarfaraz Ahmed (L) and former cricketer Salman Butt. — Twitter/PCB
Pakistan team’s former captain Sarfaraz Ahmed (L) and former cricketer Salman Butt. — Twitter/PCB

  • “Someone who sold his country while on duty is in no place to question others’ intentions," writes Sarfaraz. 
  • Butt criticises Sarfaraz's behaviour towards his teammates during PSL.
  • "Sarfaraz doesn’t discuss but he imposes his decisions on others," says Butt.

Pakistan team’s former captain Sarfaraz Ahmed on Wednesday took shots at former cricketer Salman Butt through an ambiguous tweet.

In a response to Butt’s video in which he made comments about Sarfaraz’s behaviour, he wrote: “Someone who sold his country while on duty is in no place to question others’ intentions.”

Following the ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL) tournament, Butt criticised Sarfaraz's behaviour towards his teammates. Sarfaraz — who is currently playing as Quetta Gladiator’s skipper — lashed out at team players during a game.

What did Butt say?

Condemning his behaviour, Butt said that Sarfaraz should “focus on his performance” and “leave the other players alone”.

However, the comment didn’t sit well with Sarfaraz and he decided to issue a harsh response in a tweet.

Butt also said that “Sarfaraz only attracts criticism with his behaviour,” adding that “he doesn’t discuss but he imposes his decisions on others”.

Watch the full video here:

Quetta Gladiators haven't shown any remarkable performance in the seventh edition of PSL as the team has lost two out of three games. Above all, Sarfaraz only scored 37 runs in two innings. 

More From Sports:

PSL 2022: Live score Peshawar Zalmi vs Lahore Qalandars, ball by ball updates

PSL 2022: Live score Peshawar Zalmi vs Lahore Qalandars, ball by ball updates
Lahore Qalandars vs Peshawar Zalmi: Head-to-head

Lahore Qalandars vs Peshawar Zalmi: Head-to-head
PSL 2022: Six English players arrive in Karachi

PSL 2022: Six English players arrive in Karachi
Change in Pakistan cricket team's attitude didn’t come overnight: Shaheen Afridi

Change in Pakistan cricket team's attitude didn’t come overnight: Shaheen Afridi
Pak vs Aus: No surprise if some Aussies skip Pakistan tour, says Hazlewood

Pak vs Aus: No surprise if some Aussies skip Pakistan tour, says Hazlewood
PSL 2022: Skipper Shadab Khan gives United pat on the back after loss against Sultans

PSL 2022: Skipper Shadab Khan gives United pat on the back after loss against Sultans
PSL 2022: Video of fan donning top cricketing nations' jerseys goes viral

PSL 2022: Video of fan donning top cricketing nations' jerseys goes viral
Lahore finalises PSL 2022 security plan

Lahore finalises PSL 2022 security plan
Analysis: Why Sarfaraz Ahmed is 'frustrated' and how it will affect Quetta Gladiators

Analysis: Why Sarfaraz Ahmed is 'frustrated' and how it will affect Quetta Gladiators
PSL 2022 today's schedule, Feb 2

PSL 2022 today's schedule, Feb 2
PSL 2022: Formidable Qalandars look to tame Yellow Storm in clash today

PSL 2022: Formidable Qalandars look to tame Yellow Storm in clash today
PSL 2022: Here's why Rumman Raees didn't celebrate Shadab Khan's wicket

PSL 2022: Here's why Rumman Raees didn't celebrate Shadab Khan's wicket

Latest

view all