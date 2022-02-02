Sarfaraz launches scathing attack on Salman Butt via Twitter

Pakistan team’s former captain Sarfaraz Ahmed (L) and former cricketer Salman Butt. — Twitter/PCB

Pakistan team’s former captain Sarfaraz Ahmed on Wednesday took shots at former cricketer Salman Butt through an ambiguous tweet.

In a response to Butt’s video in which he made comments about Sarfaraz’s behaviour, he wrote: “Someone who sold his country while on duty is in no place to question others’ intentions.”

Following the ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL) tournament, Butt criticised Sarfaraz's behaviour towards his teammates. Sarfaraz — who is currently playing as Quetta Gladiator’s skipper — lashed out at team players during a game.

What did Butt say?

Condemning his behaviour, Butt said that Sarfaraz should “focus on his performance” and “leave the other players alone”.

However, the comment didn’t sit well with Sarfaraz and he decided to issue a harsh response in a tweet.

Butt also said that “Sarfaraz only attracts criticism with his behaviour,” adding that “he doesn’t discuss but he imposes his decisions on others”.

Watch the full video here:

Quetta Gladiators haven't shown any remarkable performance in the seventh edition of PSL as the team has lost two out of three games. Above all, Sarfaraz only scored 37 runs in two innings.