PCB in talks with NCOC to allow entry of children under 12 in PSL matches: sources

Thursday Feb 03, 2022

National Stadium Karachi. — AFP/File
  • PCB communicates the NCOC to permit children below 12 years of age to enter the stadium for ongoing PSL matches.
  • “Fewer families are coming to the stadium as children under 12 years of age are not allowed,” says PCB.
  • PCB is hopeful that children under the age of 12 will be allowed to enter the stadium in Lahore.

KARACHI: Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has asked the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) to allow the entry of children below the age of 12 during the ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL) matches, Geo News reported on Thursday.

According to sources, PCB is having discussions with NCOC and government institutions. 

“Fewer families are coming to the stadium as children under 12 years of age are not allowed,” the PCB has told the NCOC.

Sources say the PCB has made the request as it believes that the entry of children under the age of 12 will increase the number of spectators. 

Officials, privy to the development say PCB is hopeful that children under the age of 12 will be allowed to enter the stadium during the Lahore leg of the PSL.

No children allowed under 12 years of age

On January 19, the NCOC had lowered crowd capacity to 25% for PSL 2022's Karachi leg matches, while children under the age of 12 were also barred from entering the stadium.

An official of the PCB had confirmed that as being fully vaccinated is the primary condition for spectators to enter the stadium, fans who are under 12 years of age are not allowed to enter as they’re currently not eligible to receive vaccines.

Things get heated outside National Stadium

On January 29, scores of fans got into heated arguments with the PCB officials and security personnel at the main gate of National Stadium after children, accompanying them were not allowed to enter the ground during the PSL match between Karachi Kings and Quetta Gladiators.

Several families were turned down from gates on Saturday as they were with kids aged below 12 years and under the NCOC guidelines, these kids are not allowed to enter the stadium as they are not eligible for vaccination.

Things got heated when a family engaged in emotional arguments with officials at the entry of main building.

Little kids protest outside NSK

A video of “cricket-obsessed” kids protesting outside the National Stadium had gone viral on social media. 

In the video, some kids could be seen protesting outside of the National Stadium in Karachi and expressing anger against the management of PSL for not allowing them entry.

Upon being asked the reason for their protest, one of the kids said: “They didn’t tell us beforehand to get vaccinated.”

Another kid complained that “they sold us the tickets, but didn’t inform us that only vaccinated people are allowed to go inside”.

