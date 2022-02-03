Sania Mirza enjoys her 'afternoons' watching Parizaad

Indian tennis player Sania Mirza. — Instagram/@mirzasaniar

The much-loved drama serial Parizaad is not just loved in Pakistan but has a great following across the border as well.

The drama featuring Ahmed Ali Akbar has also made inroads into the heart of Indian tennis star Sania Mirza as she posted a snap of the drama on her Instagram.

The 35-year-old took to her official Instagram on Thursday and posted a picture featuring Ahmed Ali Akbar with the caption: “Chai (tea) and Parizaad. Afternoons be like.”

In the picture, Sania could be seen enjoying her afternoon watching Parizaad along with a cup of tea.

The drama recently aired its last episode and fans have been emotional since then as Parizaad got the happy ending which the fans were waiting to see.