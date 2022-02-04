 
pakistan
Friday Feb 04 2022
By
Web Desk

Indian army chief's claim of negotiating ceasefire from position of strength misleading: DG ISPR

By
Web Desk

Friday Feb 04, 2022

DG ISPR Major General Babar Iftikhar addressing a press conference in Rawalpndi. -Screengrab/Geo News file
DG ISPR Major General Babar Iftikhar addressing a press conference in Rawalpndi. -Screengrab/Geo News file
  • DG ISPR responds to Indian army chief's comment about ceasefire on LOC.
  • Terms Indian claims of holding ceasefire on the basis of their position "misleading".
  • Says "no side should misconstrue it as their strength or other’s weakness."

Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Director General Major General Babar Iftikhar has categorically rejected as misleading the Indian Chief of Army Staff's claim that the ceasefire along the Line of Control (LoC) is holding because they negotiated from a "position of strength".

The military spokesperson Friday said it was agreed only due to Pakistan's concerns for the safety of the people of Kashmir living on both sides of the LoC.

The statement issued from the DG ISPR's official Twitter account came in response to a comment by India's top military commander who claimed the credit for maintaining almost a year-long ceasefire along the LOC.

"Ceasefire with Pakistan continues to hold as we negotiated from a position of strength," Indian Army Chief General Manoj Mukhand Narvane had said on Thursday.

However, the Pakistani military spokesperson rejected the claim and said no side should misconstrue it as their strength or other's weakness.

Pakistani, Indian armies agree to re-enforce LoC ceasefire

The director-generals of military operations of India and Pakistan, after reviewing the situation along the LOC and all other sectors, had agreed to re-enforce the ceasefire which went into effect from February 25, 2021.

The two DGs of military operations had made hotline contact in the interest of achieving "mutually beneficial and sustainable peace", a statement by the ISPR had said.

It said they had agreed to address each other’s core issues and concerns which have the propensity to disturb the peace and lead to violence.

Both sides had agreed for strict observance of all agreements, understandings and cease firing along the LOC and all other sectors.

More From Pakistan:

Prosecution says MQM founder asked followers to march on TV channels

Prosecution says MQM founder asked followers to march on TV channels
Pakistan records 48 new COVID-19 deaths, highest since Oct 7

Pakistan records 48 new COVID-19 deaths, highest since Oct 7
Registrar SC seeks security for ex-CJP Gulzar Ahmed

Registrar SC seeks security for ex-CJP Gulzar Ahmed
Personal police guard guns down Hyderabad DSP

Personal police guard guns down Hyderabad DSP
Security forces recover large cache of weapons, IEDs in North Waziristan IBO

Security forces recover large cache of weapons, IEDs in North Waziristan IBO
Intelligence agencies, LEAs ordered to be on alert after Balochistan terror attacks

Intelligence agencies, LEAs ordered to be on alert after Balochistan terror attacks
PM Imran Khan touches down in Beijing for four-day official trip

PM Imran Khan touches down in Beijing for four-day official trip
In line with SC order, Askari Park handed over to KMC

In line with SC order, Askari Park handed over to KMC
Rumours regarding ban on co-education fake: Punjab minister

Rumours regarding ban on co-education fake: Punjab minister
IHC declares plot allotment to judges, bureaucrats, govt officers unconstitutional

IHC declares plot allotment to judges, bureaucrats, govt officers unconstitutional
Security forces hunt down 13 terrorists after foiling attacks in Balochistan: ISPR

Security forces hunt down 13 terrorists after foiling attacks in Balochistan: ISPR
TLP Chief Saad Hussain Rizvi ties the knot in Attock

TLP Chief Saad Hussain Rizvi ties the knot in Attock

Latest

view all