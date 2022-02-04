Cricket fans jump on #fizaShiza meme bandwagon

Fiza (left) and Shiza from the telefilm Judwaa. — Twitter

If you use micro-blogging platform Twitter, you must have seen netizens sharing memes and talking about a scene from the telefilm Judwaa.

The scene that went viral from the drama is that of twin sisters Fizza and Shiza marrying two brothers, Zain and Faraz, without having seen their photos or meeting them prior to their marriage.

Taking advantage of the situation, the men's phuppo switches their rooms on their wedding night to sabotage the wedding as her daughter was in love with one of the brothers.

Watch this video for further clarity:

Cricketing fans also jumped on the bandwagon. Some related it to Quetta Gladiators skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed’s current situation, while some shared a collage of a car and Shaheen Shah Afridi to draw up a similarity like Fizza and Shiza.

Take a look at the cricket memes:



