'Fiza Shiza' memes leave internet in splits, fans react to viral drama video

The 'Shiza Fiza' memes have taken the internet by storm!

Twitter is helping netizens join the bandwagon to poke fun at an unusual and flabbergasting clip going viral online, featuring Kiran Tabier in a dual role.

For those unversed, the drama portrays a story about two twin sisters who get confused in between their counterparts and accidentally enter into each other's rooms.

The viral video has been ever since trending on Twitter, inviting thousands of questions on the local showbiz industry.

"This cracks me up," wrote one fan, hinting at the mix-up in the drama with photos of Shah Rukh Khan and Sahir Lodhi.



Another marked February to be the 'Shiza Fiza' meme months after Adnan Siddiqui's blast photo in January.

"The whole Twitter rn," another netizen poked fun at the viral clip.



Take a look at more:















