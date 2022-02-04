 
Prince Charles kingship would only drop royal popularity, predicts expert

Prince Charles would not be able to do justice to the Queen's glorious years as the monarch, once he becomes king.

Royal commentator Robert Jobson spoke to GB News host Dan Wootton on Wednesday, praising Queen Elizabeth II ahead of her Platinum Jubilee.

He said: “I don’t think we’ll have anyone on the throne for as long as her.

“She has overseen amazing times - the transition from what was an Edwardian institution and a post-Empire age when she came to the throne when the British empire was just beginning to dismantle after the second world war.

“She's managed to rebuild with the commonwealth and her leadership in the commonwealth that connection that we have with a lot of those nations around the globe which has been a handful too.”

Jobson went on to admit that he believes Charles would only make the moanrchy “less significant” once he makes King.

He said: “I do think that we are going to see changes after she passes with the Prince of Wales as King and Camilla as Queen Consort.

“I think there will be a smaller, less significant monarchy, but in terms of her - she came to the throne just in her mid-20s.

