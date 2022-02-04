Prince Harry reveals his family’s daily routine

Duke of Sussex Prince Harry has shared rare details about his family’s daily routine at home and how he finds time for himself.



Prince Harry, who has moved to California with his family after stepping down from the royal duties, shared the details during a live stream with Serena Williams and founder mental health StartUp BetterUp, Alexi Robichaux.

Harry, Serena and Alexi also discussed the ‘mental fitness.’

The Duke said his son Archie has started school, and he finds time ‘half an hour or 45 minutes’ for himself when his daughter Lilibet is ‘napping’.

He also revealed how he uses his free time. "It's either for workouts, taking the dog for a walk, get out into nature, maybe meditate."

"I know that I need to meditate every single day,” he said while talking about mental health.