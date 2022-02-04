 
entertainment
Friday Feb 04 2022
By
Web Desk

Renée Zellweger looks unrecognizable in NBC’s crime series ‘The Thing About Pam’

By
Web Desk

Friday Feb 04, 2022

Renée Zellweger looks unrecognizable in NBC’s crime series ‘The Thing About Pam’
Renée Zellweger looks unrecognizable in NBC’s crime series ‘The Thing About Pam’

The wait is finally over!

NBC finally released the first look promo of the much-awaited crime miniseries, the Thing About Pam and fans are stunned to see Renée Zellweger’s jaw-dropping transformation into a murder.

The two-time Oscar-winning actress has completely transformed herself into convicted murderer Pamela Hupp in the first teaser for NBC's new show.

With the help of body padding and facial prosthetics - to represent the diabolical, soda-slurping killer, the Bridget Jones’s Diary actress looks shockingly similar to murderer Pam.

The Thing About Pam is based on the 2011 murder of Betsy Faria that resulted in her husband Russ' conviction. While Russ was later vindicated the crime set off a chain of events that eventually exposed a villainous scheme planned by Pam.

In the first teaser, Pam [Zellweger] is seen being questioned by authorities, "Was he ever violent with Betsy?"

"I don't know, he seemed real aggressive," Zellweger replies innocently. "You know the type."

Watch the teaser here.


The six-part upcoming series also stars Josh Duhamel, Judy Greer, Katy Mixon and more.

The Thing About Pam is scheduled to premiere on Mar. 8 on NBC and streams the next day on Peacock.

More From Entertainment:

Netherlands to alter historic bridge to make way for Jeff Bezos' superyacht

Netherlands to alter historic bridge to make way for Jeff Bezos' superyacht
Nina Dobrev was almost signed in 'Gossip Girl' spinoff: reveals casting director

Nina Dobrev was almost signed in 'Gossip Girl' spinoff: reveals casting director

'Queen Elizabeth II approves Camilla's future role as Queen Consort'

'Queen Elizabeth II approves Camilla's future role as Queen Consort'

Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel’s relationship hits a new low: spills source

Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel’s relationship hits a new low: spills source
Rihanna’s photographer highlights her blooming romance with A$AP Rocky

Rihanna’s photographer highlights her blooming romance with A$AP Rocky
Prince William, Prince Charles 'ruthlessly' decided Prince Andrew's fate

Prince William, Prince Charles 'ruthlessly' decided Prince Andrew's fate

Prince Harry reveals his family’s daily routine

Prince Harry reveals his family’s daily routine
Selena Gomez reveals she was ‘forced’ into wearing makeup

Selena Gomez reveals she was ‘forced’ into wearing makeup
Joseph Gordon-Levitt roped in to play cult leader Jim Jones in new film

Joseph Gordon-Levitt roped in to play cult leader Jim Jones in new film
Jason Bateman named Man of the Year by Harvard University theatre group

Jason Bateman named Man of the Year by Harvard University theatre group
Prince William, Kate Middleton looking to 'blend in' with Kensington move

Prince William, Kate Middleton looking to 'blend in' with Kensington move

Lip reader unearths 'controversial' exchange between Prince Harry, Prince Charles

Lip reader unearths 'controversial' exchange between Prince Harry, Prince Charles

Latest

view all