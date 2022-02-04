Renée Zellweger looks unrecognizable in NBC’s crime series ‘The Thing About Pam’

The wait is finally over!

NBC finally released the first look promo of the much-awaited crime miniseries, the Thing About Pam and fans are stunned to see Renée Zellweger’s jaw-dropping transformation into a murder.

The two-time Oscar-winning actress has completely transformed herself into convicted murderer Pamela Hupp in the first teaser for NBC's new show.

With the help of body padding and facial prosthetics - to represent the diabolical, soda-slurping killer, the Bridget Jones’s Diary actress looks shockingly similar to murderer Pam.

The Thing About Pam is based on the 2011 murder of Betsy Faria that resulted in her husband Russ' conviction. While Russ was later vindicated the crime set off a chain of events that eventually exposed a villainous scheme planned by Pam.

In the first teaser, Pam [Zellweger] is seen being questioned by authorities, "Was he ever violent with Betsy?"

"I don't know, he seemed real aggressive," Zellweger replies innocently. "You know the type."

Watch the teaser here.





The six-part upcoming series also stars Josh Duhamel, Judy Greer, Katy Mixon and more.

The Thing About Pam is scheduled to premiere on Mar. 8 on NBC and streams the next day on Peacock.