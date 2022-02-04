 
sports
Friday Feb 04 2022
By
SDSports desk

Sania Mirza aces 'weekend feeling' in new fashionable Instagram post

By
SDSports desk

Friday Feb 04, 2022

Indian tennis player Sania Mirza. — Instagram
Indian tennis player Sania Mirza’s latest Instagram post may provide you with some weekend fashion inspiration.

Taking to her official account, the 35-year-old athlete described her “weekend feeling” by rocking a very fashionable outfit.

Sania wore a long midi dress with short sleeves which came with a floral pattern in white colour with a tinge of red and green.

In terms of footwear, she kept the look casual by opting for a pair of black slides. The winner of three Grand Slam doubles accessorised her look with a pair of chunky earrings. 

“That weekend feeling,” Sania captioned the picture, which garnered around 62,000 likes within three hours of having been posted.

"Very cute and OUTSTANDING BEAUTY QUEEN," one of her fans wrote in the comments section.

"MashaAllah, the prettiest of all," another user chimed in.

"The personification of beauty," a third admirer commented.

