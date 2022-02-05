Prince Harry, Meghan Markle at war over ‘principles or money’

Royal experts highlight the ‘nightmare’ dilemma Prince Harry and Meghan Markle seem to be in, in regards to their ‘principles or money’ fight.



Royal expert and commentator Richard Eden brought this claim forward during his interview on Mail+ Palace Confidential.

She started off by admitting, “Well, this is a nightmare for Harry and Meghan because for years they've gone on about the dangers of misinformation.”

"It's become a real sort of pet cause of theirs, I think Harry's even become a commissioner [of the Aspen Institute's new Commission on Information Disorder] or something like that.”

"And then here they are with Spotify, accused of spreading misinformation through Joe Rogan's very popular podcast, but they've signed a very lucrative deal with Spotify... which is meant to be worth £18million or something.”

"So between the principles and money, it's always a question of which will they go for and seems they've gone for the money.”

"They put out a rather sort of mealy-mouthed statement about the dangers of misinformation but they've made clear they're sticking with Spotify. So it looks like sort of Joe Rogan's won really."