Queen Elizabeth II took over the phone after the tragic death of her father, King George VI.



The 25-year-old was on a trip to Kenya with husband Prince Philip when she came to know that her father had passed in his sleep.

Seventy years later, the 95-year-old monarch has been righteous in her duties towards the Crown.

Amid her trip with Philip, Elizabeth was so fascinated by her observations of the wild that she immediately started writing a loving note for the King, narrating that she had watched by moonlight at the watering hole below ­Treetops Hotel.



King George passed away on February 6, 1952 in Sandringham aged just 56. He never got to read daughter Lilibet's letter.