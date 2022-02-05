 
entertainment
Saturday Feb 05 2022
By
Web Desk

Queen wrote heart-shattering letter to father as he died in sleep in 1952

By
Web Desk

Saturday Feb 05, 2022

FileFootage

Queen Elizabeth II took over the phone after the tragic death of her father, King George VI.

The 25-year-old was on a trip to Kenya with husband Prince Philip when she came to know that her father had passed in his sleep.

Seventy years later, the 95-year-old monarch has been righteous in her duties towards the Crown.  

Amid her trip with Philip, Elizabeth was so fascinated by her observations of the wild that she immediately started writing a loving note for the King, narrating that she had watched by moonlight at the watering hole below ­Treetops Hotel.

King George passed away on February 6, 1952 in Sandringham aged just 56. He never got to read daughter Lilibet's letter. 

More From Entertainment:

Queen Elizabeth to be honoured by Boris Johnson with Platinum Jubliee speech

Queen Elizabeth to be honoured by Boris Johnson with Platinum Jubliee speech

Kanye West rarely meets children amid ongoing parenting drama with Kim Kardashian

Kanye West rarely meets children amid ongoing parenting drama with Kim Kardashian
Jennifer Lopez 'wanted to make music' since she was 5: 'That was my dream'

Jennifer Lopez 'wanted to make music' since she was 5: 'That was my dream'
Kanye West says Kim Kardashian 'kidnapped' Chicago in front of whole America

Kanye West says Kim Kardashian 'kidnapped' Chicago in front of whole America
Khloé Kardashian posts about making ‘mistakes’ after Tristan Thompson paternity drama

Khloé Kardashian posts about making ‘mistakes’ after Tristan Thompson paternity drama
BTS member Jimin gets discharged from hospital post appendicitis surgery

BTS member Jimin gets discharged from hospital post appendicitis surgery
Kendall Jenner, Hailey Bieber illegally park cars in handicap spots during Pilates

Kendall Jenner, Hailey Bieber illegally park cars in handicap spots during Pilates
Megan Fox ex-husband expecting first child with girlfriend after 2021 divorce

Megan Fox ex-husband expecting first child with girlfriend after 2021 divorce
Kanye West believes 'God sent him on earth' for a greater purpose: Watch

Kanye West believes 'God sent him on earth' for a greater purpose: Watch
Cristiano Ronaldo family 'stumbling block' in wedding with Georgina Rodriguez: Report

Cristiano Ronaldo family 'stumbling block' in wedding with Georgina Rodriguez: Report
Kanye West blasts media outlet for 'spinning' kids narrative: 'I NEED AN APOLOGY'

Kanye West blasts media outlet for 'spinning' kids narrative: 'I NEED AN APOLOGY'
Kanye West slams Kim Kardashian for claiming to be ‘main provider’ for children

Kanye West slams Kim Kardashian for claiming to be ‘main provider’ for children

Latest

view all