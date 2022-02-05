 
sports
Saturday Feb 05 2022
Web Desk

From pitch to battlefield: MS Dhoni reveals his mystical avatar

Web Desk

Saturday Feb 05, 2022

Photo: MS Dhoni/Facebook
MS Dhoni's graphic novel debut takes him away from the cricket pitch and onto the battlefield. The former Indian captain has debuted his avatar in Atharva: The Origin, and it's an entirely different look for the cricketer.

According to The Tribune India, Ramesh Thamilmani wrote the graphic novel Atharva: The Origin, while Vincent Adaikalaraj and Ashok Manor produced the series. 

Virzu Studios has backed the project. It was created over several years by a team of artists to recreate the novel's "mystical world of Atharva" and includes over 150 highly realistic visuals.

Dhoni disclosed his avatar in a graphic novel's motion poster on Facebook. "Happy to announce my new Avatar…..Atharva."

On a battlefield, the video depicts a gritty long-haired Dhoni battling some evil beings. It's a brand-new look that got Indian social media users quite excited.

Atharva: The Origin was announced in 2020 as "an adaptation of an unpublished book," according to India Today.

"The book is a mythological sci-fi which explores the journey of a mysterious Aghori who has been captured at a high-tech facility," Sakshi Dhoni, the former skipper's wife, was quoted by Dawn.

