Saturday Feb 05 2022
LQ vs IU: Shadab Khan, Waqas Masood make new PSL record

Saturday Feb 05, 2022

Shabad Khan (Left) and Waqas Maqsood (Right). Photo Source: Twitter
KARACHI: Shabad Khan and Waqas Maqsood picked four scalps, each, for Islamabad United against Lahore Qalandars in the ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2022 clash becoming the first duo in the tournament's history to achieve the feat. 

Shadab registered figures of 4-20 in his four overs and took the crucial scalps of Fakhar Zaman, Abdullah Shafique, Mohammad Hafeez, and Phil Salt.

While left-arm fast bowler Waqas Maqsood registered figures of 4-35 in his four overs.

The feat was previously achieved thrice during the Pakistan's domestic T20 Cup. Zahid Mahmood and Muhammad Hafeez achieved this feat for the Southern Punjab against Sindh in the Pakistan T20 Cup 2019.

Aizaz Cheema and Imran Ali took four wickets, each, in an innings for Lahore Lions against the Peshawar Panthers in the 2010 domestic T20 competition.

Kamran Ghulam and Fazal Rabi achieved this feat for Abbottabad against Dera Murad Jamali in the 2014-15 National T20 Cup. 

