Khloe Kardashian answers to questions about her reunion with Tristan Thompson

Heartbroken Khloe Kardashian has seemingly expressed her intentions regarding reunion with her baby daddy Tristan Thompson in her meaningful post.

Taking to her Instagram story this week, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star shared a reflective message about people’s experiences, both good and bad, making them who they are.

It seems as the American TV star tried to clear the air in the post which comes after the basketball player – with whom she shares a three-year-old daughter True – confirmed that he had fathered a baby boy with personal trainer Maralee Nichols in a public apology last month.

“In life we do things. Some we wish we had never done. Some we wish we could replay a million times in our heads,” she wrote.



“But they all make us who we are and in the end, they shape every detail about us. If we were to reverse any of them, we wouldn’t be the person we are.”

“But never ever second guess who you are, where you have been, and most importantly where it is you’re going, she concluded.”

Kim Kardashian's sister went on to tell people to “just live”, “make mistakes” and to “have wonderful memories”.

Khloe Kardashian also shut down rumours about her affair with Jowsey.



Last month, Tristan Thompson, 30, issued a statement saying he takes “full responsibility” for his actions. “Khloe, you don’t deserve this. You don’t deserve the heartache and humiliation I have caused you. I have the utmost respect and love for you. Regardless of what you may think. Again, I am so incredibly sorry.”