TLP chief Saad Rizvi throws a feast for Lahore orphanage children on valima day

By
Web Desk

Sunday Feb 06, 2022

TLP Chief Saad Hussain Rizvi. Photo: Geo.tv
  • Saad Rizvi says feast at Darul Shafqat has been laid only for children on his behalf.
  • Says main event for valima is organised by his devotees and followers at Minar-e-Pakistan.
  • Says he will attend valima ceremony at Minar-e-Pakistan as a guest.

LAHORE: Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) chief Hafiz Saad Hussain Rizvi is hosting orphaned children for a feast at Darul Shafqat, Lahore today to share the joy on his valima.

The leader of the religious political party tied the knot with the daughter of his paternal uncle in an intimate ceremony in Attock on Thursday. His marriage was solemnised by Mufti Muneeb ur Rehman in the presence of the groom's family and close relatives.

Rizvi's valima ceremony is being held at Minar-e-Pakistan's Sabzazar Ground.

Speaking on the occasion, Rizvi said that the feast laid at Darul Shafqat on his behalf is only for children, while the main event for his valima has been organised at Minar-e-Pakistan by his followers and devotees.

"I will also attend the other ceremony as a guest," Rizvi said.

TLP invites workers, leaders to Saad Rizvi's valima

TLP has invited its workers and leaders to attend Saad Rizvi's valima ceremony today.

Rizvi's wedding was due on November 22, 2020, but it was postponed due to the demise of his father and former TLP chief Khadim Hussain Rizvi just two days ahead of it.

