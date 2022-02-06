 
Sunday Feb 06 2022
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle advised for 'private' trip for Lilibet, Queen meeting

Sunday Feb 06, 2022

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been advised to be cautious over the timing of when they will have their daughter Lilibet meet her great-grandmother Queen Elizabeth II.

According to PR expert Kinsey Schofield, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex should introduce their great-grandchild outside of an “established celebration” like the Queen’s upcoming Platinum Jubilee.

She added that it would “be in everyone’s best interest” that the meeting would be a “specific and private trip” between the two justifying it that it would not distract from the celebrations. 

She told Express.co.uk: “I think a specific and private trip to meet the Queen vs. infringing on an established celebration like the Jubilee would be in everyone’s best interest."

“The trip would not distract from the Queen’s efforts and there would likely be less of a safety concern.”

