Monday Feb 07 2022
PPSC extends deadline for online applications by a year

Monday Feb 07, 2022

Punjab Public Service Commission building. — PPSC/Facebook
The Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC) has extended the deadline for online applications for various posts listed in Advertisement No. 01/2022, The News reported on Monday.

According to PPSC, date of submission of online applications was extended from 1st January 2022 to 31st December, 2022, following a notification issued by S&GAD (Regulations Wing) vis-à-vis age relaxation of two years due to COVID-19 for recruitment of posts. 

The date of submission of online applications for the posts advertised in Advertisement No. 01/2022, has been extended for one week till 16th February 2022. Candidates now may apply online till 16-02-2022 (12:00 midnight). 

 The remaining instructions will remain the same.

Originally published in The News

