Monday Feb 07 2022
KK vs IU: Check how fans rated Hasan Ali's celebration style

Monday Feb 07, 2022

The picture shows Hasan Ali performing his traditional celebration style. — Twitter/File
The picture shows Hasan Ali performing his traditional celebration style. — Twitter/File  

Islamabad United pacer Hasan Ali celebrated Karachi Kings' batter Ian Cockbain's exceptional wicket after he clean bowled him with a wonderful delivery.

Cockbain had no idea as the stumps were left castled with Hasan Ali performing his traditional celebration style after taking that wicket.

Pakistan Super League (PSL) on its official Twitter handle posted the video of that dismissal, asking the fans to rate that celebration out of 10, as in the video spectators were also seen copying Hassan Ali's style.

"Rate this celebration. (We give it a 10/10)", the tweet read.

Here's how fans rated that celebration:  

However, some weren't really impressed. 


