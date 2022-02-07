 
pakistan
Monday Feb 07 2022
By
Web Desk

All PML-N members on same page about ousting PTI govt: Maryam

By
Web Desk

Monday Feb 07, 2022

PML-N Vice-President Maryam Nawaz — AFP

  • Virtual meeting of PML-N's CEC takes place to discuss strategy to oust the incumbent government.
  • Meeting was held under the chairmanship of PML-N supremo Nawaz from London and party President Shahbaz Sharif from Lahore, per sources. 
  • The participants say Prime Minister Imran Khan should be removed with no-trust motion, adding that they will agree with whatever Nawaz decides. 

ISLAMABAD: A virtual meeting of PML-N's Central Executive Committee (CEC) took place on Monday to discuss a strategy to oust the incumbent government which expressed "full confidence" in party leader Nawaz Sharif, Geo News reported.

According to sources, the CEC meeting was held under the chairmanship of PML-N supremo Nawaz from London and party President Shahbaz Sharif from Lahore. The meeting was attended by senior PML-N leadership, central officials, and provincial party presidents.

Taking to Twitter during the meeting, PML-N Vice-President Maryam Nawaz wrote: "PMLN CEC meeting on. All members reposed their implicit & unconditional trust in ⁦Nawaz Sharif.⁩ Party said it will support & back all decisions taken by him. Alhamdolillah!"

She reiterated that all the party members have agreed that the PTI-led government should be sent packing.

"Keeping in mind the plight of the masses & government’s ineptitude & failure in every field, there is a consensus in the party that IK government has to go. Every day that it is allowed to stay will add to the misery of the people. Not a single member disagreed," she wrote. 

The participants said that Prime Minister Imran Khan should be removed with a no-trust motion, adding that they will agree with whatever Nawaz decides, sources said.

The committee said that it would support any "constitutional and legal method" used to get rid of the current government.

