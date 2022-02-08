 
pakistan
Tuesday Feb 08 2022
By
Web Desk

Saudi Arabia changes policy for foreign Umrah pilgrims

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Feb 08, 2022

— Reuters/File
— Reuters/File

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Hajj and Umrah on Tuesday  announced that all foreign Umrah pilgrims coming to the Kingdom must submit a negative PCR test report taken within 48 hours before arrival, Radio Pakistan reported.

According to a statement issued in this regard, this rule applies to all, "regardless of their vaccination status".

The new regulation will be effective from next Wednesday.

Pilgrims have to show they are vaccinated using the Tawakkalna app to enter the Grand Mosque in Makkah and Madinah.

Earlier, the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah had also announced that foreign Umrah pilgrims can now once more extend their duration of stay to 30 days from the previously allowed 10 days, the Saudi Gazette had reported.

"Before the travel ban following the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic, foreign pilgrims were allowed to stay up to 30 days in Saudi Arabia. When the temporary ban on Umrah pilgrims was lifted and the service resumed on November 1, 2021, foreign pilgrims were allowed a 10-day stay in the kingdom," the report noted.

Additionally, as long as the foreign pilgrims are from countries which do not fall under a travel ban, and as long as they have been inoculated with the approved vaccines, they can now directly arrive in Makkah and perform Umrah without the need for institutional quarantine.

Under the new relaxations, all foreign pilgrims aged 18 and above will be given a permit to enter the kingdom and perform Umrah, subject to the terms set by the ministry.

Among domestic pilgrims, those aged 12 and above are allowed to perform Umrah.

More From Pakistan:

Pakistan wants peaceful solution to long-standing Kashmir dispute: PM Imran Khan

Pakistan wants peaceful solution to long-standing Kashmir dispute: PM Imran Khan
COAS Gen Bajwa to spend day with Pakistan troops in Naushki: ISPR

COAS Gen Bajwa to spend day with Pakistan troops in Naushki: ISPR
General Nadeem Raza installed as second colonel in chief of Sindh regiment

General Nadeem Raza installed as second colonel in chief of Sindh regiment
Weather update: Weather turns chilly after parts of Karachi witness drizzle

Weather update: Weather turns chilly after parts of Karachi witness drizzle
Political parties seek Karachi University's autonomy

Political parties seek Karachi University's autonomy
US expands interview waiver eligibility for Pakistani visa holders

US expands interview waiver eligibility for Pakistani visa holders
FIA taking revenge by levelling false allegations against my husband: Hareem Shah

FIA taking revenge by levelling false allegations against my husband: Hareem Shah
Nawaz Sharif's approval for no-trust movement rouses Opposition activities

Nawaz Sharif's approval for no-trust movement rouses Opposition activities
Pakistan reports lowest COVID-19 positivity rate in nearly a month

Pakistan reports lowest COVID-19 positivity rate in nearly a month
Jury hears audio recording of Altaf asking followers to shut transmissions of Geo, other channels

Jury hears audio recording of Altaf asking followers to shut transmissions of Geo, other channels
Saudi Interior Minister calls on COAS Bajwa, discusses regional security, Afghan situation

Saudi Interior Minister calls on COAS Bajwa, discusses regional security, Afghan situation
Asif Zardari meets Chaudhry brothers, discusses no-confidence motion against govt: sources

Asif Zardari meets Chaudhry brothers, discusses no-confidence motion against govt: sources

Latest

view all