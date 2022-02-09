Tuba Anwar announces khula from Aamir Liaquat

Syeda Tuba Anwar — Instagram/@syedatuba

"After a separation of 14 months, it was evident that there was no hope of reconciliation and I had to opt to take Khullah from Court," announces Tuba.

In the post, Tuba says that she wants to make people aware of a development in her life, confirming the divorce.

"I cannot express how difficult it has been but I trust Allah and His plans," she writes, appealing that she would like her decision to be respected.

