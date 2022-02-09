 
pakistan
Wednesday Feb 09 2022
By
Web Desk

Tuba Anwar announces khula from Aamir Liaquat

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Feb 09, 2022

Syeda Tuba Anwar — Instagram/@syedatuba
Syeda Tuba Anwar — Instagram/@syedatuba

  • "After a separation of 14 months, it was evident that there was no hope of reconciliation and I had to opt to take Khullah from Court," announces Tuba.
  • In the post, Tuba says that she wants to make people aware of a development in her life, confirming the divorce. 
  • "I cannot express how difficult it has been but I trust Allah and His plans," she writes, appealing that she would like her decision to be respected.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MNA and famous TV personality Aamir Liaquat Hussain’s former wife Syeda Tuba Anwar on Wednesday announced khula (divorce).

Anwar took to Instagram account and announced: "After a separation of 14 months, it was evident that there was no hope of reconciliation and I had to opt to take Khullah from Court."

In the post, Tuba said that she wants to make people aware of a development in her life, confirming the divorce. 

"I cannot express how difficult it has been but I trust Allah and His plans," she wrote, appealing that she would like her decision to be respected.


