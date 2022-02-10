 
sports
Thursday Feb 10 2022
By
JECJashan-e-Cricket

Shoaib Akhtar believes Shahid Afridi will '100% step into politics'

By
JECJashan-e-Cricket

Thursday Feb 10, 2022

Shoaib Akhtar (left) and Shahid Afridi. — Twitter/File
Shoaib Akhtar (left) and Shahid Afridi. — Twitter/File

  • Shoaib Akhtar says his mother prohibited him from entering politics.
  • Akhtar says if given the chance, he will make PSL bigger than IPL.
  • He urges Lahore Qalandars management to sell the franchise to him.

KARACHI: Former pacer Shoaib Akhtar has said he is 100% sure that ex-Pakistan cricket team captain Shahid Afridi will step into politics — following Prime Minister Imran Khan's footsteps.

The ex-skipper advised PM Imran Khan and the government on some political issues recently, including focusing on fixing "the problems of old Pakistan" instead of focusing on Nawaz Sharif and Asif Zardari and on the Murree tragedy.

Speaking on Geo News programme "Jashan-e-Cricket", Akhtar — who has earlier said he would have a huge vote bank if he contests elections — stated his mother had prohibited him from entering into politics.

Talking about the Pakistan Super League (PSL), he said he will turn it into an even bigger brand than the Indian Premier League (IPL) if he becomes the chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

He also urged the Lahore Qalandars' management to sell the franchise to him. "If I played PSL, I would opt to play for Lahore Qalandars."

The former pacer also predicted that the Qalandars, who are currently in a fine position, will get into a difficult situation in PSL seven's Lahore leg.

More From Sports:

Fakhar Zaman, Shaheen Shah bag ESPN 2021 awards

Fakhar Zaman, Shaheen Shah bag ESPN 2021 awards
PM Imran Khan to watch PSL 7 finale live at Gaddafi Stadium: sources

PM Imran Khan to watch PSL 7 finale live at Gaddafi Stadium: sources
Peshawar Zalmi vs Multan Sultans: Head-to-head

Peshawar Zalmi vs Multan Sultans: Head-to-head
PSL 2022 today's schedule, Feb 10

PSL 2022 today's schedule, Feb 10
MS vs PZ: Multan Sultans aim to continue winning streak as they take on Peshawar Zalmi today

MS vs PZ: Multan Sultans aim to continue winning streak as they take on Peshawar Zalmi today
Babar Azam retains top position in new ICC ODI ranking

Babar Azam retains top position in new ICC ODI ranking
James Vince disappointed over cancellation of England's tour to Pakistan

James Vince disappointed over cancellation of England's tour to Pakistan
PSL 2022: DC Lahore orders closure of selected schools at 1pm

PSL 2022: DC Lahore orders closure of selected schools at 1pm
Shiffrin left 'low' but US finally win Beijing Olympic gold

Shiffrin left 'low' but US finally win Beijing Olympic gold
WATCH: After ruling cricket grounds, Shahid Afridi to launch his own restaurant

WATCH: After ruling cricket grounds, Shahid Afridi to launch his own restaurant
Pak vs Aus: PCB appoints former Aussie cricketer Shaun Tait as bowling coach

Pak vs Aus: PCB appoints former Aussie cricketer Shaun Tait as bowling coach
PSL 2022: Free masks to be distributed to organisers, fans

PSL 2022: Free masks to be distributed to organisers, fans

Latest

view all