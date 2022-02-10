Shoaib Akhtar believes Shahid Afridi will '100% step into politics'

Shoaib Akhtar (left) and Shahid Afridi. — Twitter/File

KARACHI: Former pacer Shoaib Akhtar has said he is 100% sure that ex-Pakistan cricket team captain Shahid Afridi will step into politics — following Prime Minister Imran Khan's footsteps.

The ex-skipper advised PM Imran Khan and the government on some political issues recently, including focusing on fixing "the problems of old Pakistan" instead of focusing on Nawaz Sharif and Asif Zardari and on the Murree tragedy.

Speaking on Geo News programme "Jashan-e-Cricket", Akhtar — who has earlier said he would have a huge vote bank if he contests elections — stated his mother had prohibited him from entering into politics.

Talking about the Pakistan Super League (PSL), he said he will turn it into an even bigger brand than the Indian Premier League (IPL) if he becomes the chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

He also urged the Lahore Qalandars' management to sell the franchise to him. "If I played PSL, I would opt to play for Lahore Qalandars."

The former pacer also predicted that the Qalandars, who are currently in a fine position, will get into a difficult situation in PSL seven's Lahore leg.