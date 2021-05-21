Shahid Afridi tells PM Imran to let go of Zardari, Nawaz; focus on making 'old Pakistan' better

Former Pakistani cricket captain Shahid Afridi has advised Prime Minister Imran Khan to "fix the problems of old Pakistan" instead of focusing on Nawaz Sharif and Asif Zardari.



Speaking during an interview, a video of which recently went viral on social media, Shahid Afridi talked about Prime Minister Imran Khan and said that when Imran Khan was not the prime minister, his speeches were very impactful.

"The whole nation used to stand up out of excitement whenever Imran Bhai delivered a speech in the past. But now, he gives a lot of explanations," Shahid Afridi said.

Advising the premier, he said: "Imran Bhai should now leave Zardari and Nawaz Sharif alone as he has been talking about them wherever he goes for the past two-and-a-half years.



"Leave what the previous governments have done and focus on what you have to do now," Afridi suggested to the premier. "God has given you the opportunity, so you can bring about a change."

Afridi said that those who voted for Imran Khan in 2013 expect him to change things.