Five PTI ministers in contact with PML-N, claims Ahsan Iqbal

PML-N Secretary-General Ahsan Iqbal.

Ministers who taunt us will be the first to jump out of govt's ship, Ahsan Iqbal says.

Upon guarantee of getting tickets, ministers ready to leave PTI, he says.

Claims there is "chaos" in PTI.

PML-N Secretary-General Ahsan Iqbal has claimed that five federal ministers of the ruling party are in contact with him, adding that they are "even ready to leave the PTI."



Speaking during Geo News Programme "Aaj Shahzaib Khanzada Kay Saath" on Thursday evening, the former interior minister said that "those in the government who taunt us today will be the first to jump ship as soon as they get a chance."

Ahsan further claimed that five ministers of the incumbent government are in contact with PML-N and ready to quit the PTI.

He went on to say that upon the guarantee of getting a party ticket in the next general elections, PTI ministers are ready to leave the ruling party.

The PML-N leader said that government is in its "sunset phase," adding that "these people don’t want to ruin their political future."

"There is chaos in the PTI and people are ready to leave as the ruling party's ship is sinking," he added.

Talking about meetings with government allies, Ahsan said that if the government allies don’t support the Opposition’s vote of the no-confidence, the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) will reach Islamabad on March 23 with "full force" and through people’s referendum, the Opposition will prove that the masses have lost people's trust.

The PML-N secretary-general lashed out at Prime Minister Imran Khan for mocking PPP chairman Bilawal-Bhutto's Urdu and said: "How unfortunate that despite being surrounded by economic turmoil and security challenges, our PM is behaving like a clown and ridiculing others by making a mockery of them."

"Are you a prime minister or running a circus?" he questioned.

Ahsan said that with this "non-serious attitude and egoistic nature, you can drive the country towards destruction but can’t address the challenges."

"The country desperately needs leadership that can get everyone on board to discuss economic issues," he added.

PTI lawmakers are ready to jump ship because of failure

On Thursday PML-N Vice-President Maryam Nawaz had also said that PM Imran Khan is turning his guns on the Opposition as he is aware that his party's lawmakers are "ready to jump ship" because of his "failures".

The PML-N leader said the prime minister was not "tenable" for anyone anymore, as she claimed the premier was aware that his "ship is in the storm".

"It's my honest opinion: wear a helmet whenever you go to meet the people," Maryam told PM Imran Khan, adding: "People will collar you, so be careful from now on."