 
world
Saturday Feb 12 2022
By
Reuters

Indian Muslim students say hijab ban forces choice of religion or education

By
Reuters

Saturday Feb 12, 2022

Women hold placards during a protest, organised by Hum Bhartiya, against the recent hijab ban in few colleges of Karnataka state, on the outskirts of Mumbai, India on February 11, 2022. — Reuters/File
Women hold placards during a protest, organised by Hum Bhartiya, against the recent hijab ban in few colleges of Karnataka state, on the outskirts of Mumbai, India on February 11, 2022. — Reuters/File

  • Ayesha says move by her college will force her to choose between religion and education.
  • My religion has been insulted by a place which I considered a temple of education, she says.
  • Ayesha and six other girls say they are determined to fight for their religious freedom.

UDIPI: Ayesha Imthiaz, a devout Indian Muslim who considers wearing a hijab an expression of devotion to the Prophet Mohammad (Peace Be Upon Him), says a move by her college to expel hijab-wearing girls is an insult that will force her to choose between religion and education.

“The humiliation of being asked to leave my classroom for wearing a head scarf by college officials has shaken my core belief,” said the 21-year-old student from southern Karnataka's Udupi district, where protests over the head covering ban began.

“My religion has been questioned and insulted by a place which I had considered as a temple of education,” she told Reuters.

“It is more like telling us you chose between your religion or education, that's a wrong thing,” she said after studying for five years at the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial College in Udupi.

Several Muslim girls who protested the ban had received threatening calls and were forced to stay indoors, she added.

College officials say students are allowed to wear the hijab on campus and only asked them to take it off inside the classroom.

Related items

Udupi is one of three districts in Karnataka's religiously sensitive coastal region, which is a stronghold of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's right-wing Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

The stand-off has increased fear and anger among minority Muslims, who say the country's constitution grants them the freedom to wear what they want. Protests over the ban have escalated, with hundreds demonstrating this month in Kolkata and Chennai.

Last week, a judge at the state's high court referred petitions challenging the ban to a larger panel.

The issue is being closely watched internationally as a test of religious freedom guaranteed by the Indian Constitution.

The US Office of International Religious Freedom (IRF) on Friday said the hijab bans “violate religious freedom and stigmatise and marginalise women and girls.”

In response, India's foreign ministry on Saturday said outside comments over internal issues were not welcome and the matter was under judicial review.

Imthiaz and six other Muslim girls protesting the ban say they are determined to fight for their religious freedom in the face of some hardline Hindu students and even some of their friends.

“It is really hurtful to see our own friends going against us and telling 'I have a problem with you wearing the hijab’...it has affected our bonds and mental health,” Imthiaz said.

More From World:

'Morally indefensible': Jemima Goldsmith berates US after Joe Biden keeps half of Afghanistan's assets in US

'Morally indefensible': Jemima Goldsmith berates US after Joe Biden keeps half of Afghanistan's assets in US
Paris braces for Canada-style convoys against Covid rules

Paris braces for Canada-style convoys against Covid rules
US says Russia could attack Ukraine ‘any day’ in escalation of alarm

US says Russia could attack Ukraine ‘any day’ in escalation of alarm
State of emergency in Canada’s Ontario over ‘illegal’ trucker protest

State of emergency in Canada’s Ontario over ‘illegal’ trucker protest
Record Hong Kong COVID infections strain hospitals, China pledges support

Record Hong Kong COVID infections strain hospitals, China pledges support
Pro-Khalistan group urges Muslims to start ‘hijab referendum’ in India

Pro-Khalistan group urges Muslims to start ‘hijab referendum’ in India
Biden plans to free half of $7bn frozen Afghan funds for aid, remainder to stay in US

Biden plans to free half of $7bn frozen Afghan funds for aid, remainder to stay in US
Prince Charles sends good wishes to PM Imran Khan

Prince Charles sends good wishes to PM Imran Khan
Muslims fear more repression as Indian mega-state votes

Muslims fear more repression as Indian mega-state votes
Hijab row: Indian SC refuses to hear petition challenging interim ban on headscarf

Hijab row: Indian SC refuses to hear petition challenging interim ban on headscarf
Nobel-winning French virologist who co-discovered HIV virus dies at 89

Nobel-winning French virologist who co-discovered HIV virus dies at 89
Biden warns American citizens in Ukraine to ‘leave now’

Biden warns American citizens in Ukraine to ‘leave now’

Latest

view all