Saturday Feb 12 2022
Quetta Gladiators vs Islamabad United: Erin Holland looks stunning in all black look

Australian cricket presenter Erin Holland. — Twitter
LAHORE: Australian cricket presenter Erin Holland hasn't failed to impress the fans with her amazing sense of style. Throughout the Pakistan Super League (PSL), Holland has aced all western as well as eastern dresses.

In a recent picture on her official Twitter, Erin could be seen wearing black from head to toe. She chose to wear a black two-piece suit and paired it with a basic black camisole. 

She complimented the outfit by wearing black strappy heels. In terms of accessories, she kept it minimal by wearing studs and a wristwatch. 

Erin let her hair down, parting them from the middle, and completed the look with pink nude lip colour. 

