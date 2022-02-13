 
Kylie Jenner newborn son strikes resemblance with THIS family member

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are one happy couple as they welcome second offspring together.

A source close to the lovebirds reveals that both the makeup mogul and rapper are 'soaking' in happiness as they complete first week with their baby boy.

"Kylie and Travis are soaking up the first week with their new baby boy," a source close to the couple told E! News. "He is healthy and looks a lot like Travis right now."

The source added that "Kylie is doing great. She is very happy her baby is healthy. She's soaking in all of the first moments with him and is really happy he's here."

Kylie welcome son Wolf Webster with Travis on Feb 2 this year. The couple is also parents to four-year-old Stormi.

As for Stormi, the insider said, "Travis and Kylie love seeing her as a big sister and they tried to prepare her as much as they could."

