Sunday Feb 13 2022
Hilaria Baldwin is in ‘love’ with her new hairstyle, ‘I’m fearless, I’m divine’

Sunday Feb 13, 2022

American actor Alec Baldwin’s wife, entrepreneur Hilaria Baldwin has taken all over the internet with her new short and chic hairstyle.

On Friday, the 38-year-old yoga instructor posted a video on her Instagram and dropped a glimpse of her new look.

Sharing the video, she captioned it as, "Finished the chop @jaredmriccardi … ladies get your mantra on: "I am sexy, I'm fearless, I'm divine. I'm unbeatable, I'm creative … I am feminine, I am masculine … Hear no evil, speak no evil. I am not the one to cross.”


"They can talk that s— about you. Long as you know that it's false. I am earthly, I am heaven. I am what I like to be. When I ask for what I want, somehow it finds me. Somehow it finds me. I am anything I want" Love you all," Hilaria added.

The video featured song I Am Woman by Emmy Meli, played in the background as Hilaria flaunted her new look.

Fans also took to the comments section and praised Hilaria’s new look. She also posted a photo to her IG Story of her getting the haircut by stylist Jared Mathias Riccardi. She captioned the picture, "Always trust @jaredmriccardi process."

Hilaria then shared another post on her Instagram Story of her and Riccardi together with the caption, "There he is @jaredmriccardi."

