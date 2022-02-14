 
entertainment
Dwayne Johnson pumps up fans for twin Superbowl, Olympics marathon

Hollywood actor and rapper Dwayne Johnson celebrates the duo kickoffs for both the Superbowl and Olympics that are happening for the first time “in 4.5 billion years” as the Super Gold Sunday.

The singer celebrated the milestone on his personal Instagram page and included a number of video clips showcasing historic moments from both kickoffs and celebrations.

He even featured a caption alongside the post that read, “TODAY we celebrate something that has not happened in 4.5 BILLION years on planet earth… SUPER GOLD SUNDAY.”

“For the FIRST TIME EVER, the biggest game of the year - the SUPER BOWL and the greatest spectacle in sports - the OLYMPICS, take place on the same day.”

“It’s an AWESOME DAY to come together and celebrate who we are as a country ~ and people. THIS is #SuperGoldSunday.”

Check it out below:



