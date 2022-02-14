Test cricketer Azhar Ali to start training for Australia series from Wednesday

Pakistan’s seasoned Test batter Azhar Ali. Photo: PCB

Azhar Ali to start training in pre-tour camp at National Stadium, Karachi from Wednesday.

Cricketer likely to be an integral part of playing XI in Pak vs Aus ICC Test Championship.

Talks about Pak vs Aus fandom, best moments from 90s cricket and favourite cricketers.

Pakistan’s seasoned Test batter Azhar Ali will start preparations to participate in the upcoming home series against Australia, in the pre-tour camp at the National Stadium, Karachi from Wednesday, 16 February, Pakistan Cricket Board said Monday.

The Pat Cummins-led Australia will be touring Pakistan towards the end of this month for the first time in over 24 years for three Tests, three ODIs and one T20Is, and Azhar is expected to be an integral part of the playing XI in the ICC Test Championship, scheduled to begin March 4.

A statement issued by the PCB said that the top-order batter has played 11 out of his 91 Tests against Australia and has a prolific record scoring 1000 runs in 22 innings at 50.

Azhar’s tally includes three centuries and five half-centuries with his 205 not out at the Boxing Day Test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in 2016, his best effort against the team from Down Under.

Azhar, like most players of his generation, grew up watching cricket in Australia which required fans like him across Pakistan to wake up early in the morning to catch live action.

The 36-year-old has fond memories of Pakistan-Australia battles of the 90s (Tests and ODIs) both in Australia and Pakistan and keenly remembers the matches that shaped the 90s.

“Australia and Pakistan always used to play tough and competitive matches. We really used to enjoy the tri-series ODIs that used to start early morning Pakistan time. It used to be tough to get up but we had fun watching those games," Azhar said in a conversation with the PCB.

Pakistan used to fight hard and even defended 150-run totals at times, he recalled.

The cricketer said that he always knew that Wasim Akram and Waqar Younus could trigger a collapse and win games that seemed lost.

Amongst the Australia players of the 90s, Azhar said he admired Steve Waugh, who he termed "a great fighter and a quality player".

There was so much to learn from his batting, he said.

“I have some memories of the 1994 Karachi Test that Pakistan won by one-wicket through that amazing 10th wicket partnership between Inzamam-ul-Haq and Mushtaq Ahmed. Though I don’t remember the entire match, I recall the ending fondly with Ian Healy’s missed stumping bringing Pakistan a thrilling victory."

Azhar then talked about the intense pace battle between Pakistani fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar and his Australian peer Brett Lee in the late 90s.

"It was always fun to see who would bowl faster, it was a treat for the fans. I also remember the 1998 triple century by Mark Taylor, as a Pakistan fan it was a tough watch but from the perspective of a cricket fan it was a huge accomplishment from Taylor to score a triple century against a quality attack," he said.

Talking about the contemporary cricketers, Azhar said that he made his debut with Steve Smith, who also started playing as a bowler like Azhar.

"We both transformed into number three batters for our Test sides, so yes, in a way we do have similar back story," he said.

Azhar concluded by saying that he always enjoys talking to Smith and share different ideas about batting and cricket since for a cricketer, the learning process never ends.