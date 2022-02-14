Rilee Rossouw feels honoured to be part of PSL 7

South African cricketer Rilee Rossouw. — Provided by the reporter

KARACHI: South African cricketer Rilee Rossouw on Monday has said that he is "honoured" to be part of a group of cricketers who travelled to Pakistan when the country was making efforts to bring cricket back through the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

Rossouw had missed the final for Quetta in 2017 but travelled to Lahore and played play-offs in 2018 and has become a regular visitor of the country to play PSL matches since then.

In an exclusive interview with Geo News, Rilee admitted that he was sceptical in the beginning but later decided that it was worth going to Pakistan.

“In the beginning, I was very sceptical because I was on the edge like a lot of other cricketers,” he said.

He said that he was happy in making the right decision of coming to Pakistan along with others. "It's an honour for me to be involved in this to bring cricket back to Pakistan and show the world that it's a safe place," the South African cricketer said.

The 32-year-old added that Pakistan could be the safest place in the world especially with all of the security protocols and the way the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) puts everything in place for PSL.

Replying to a question, Rossouw said that PSL is on top among all the leagues that he has played in and the professionalism one sees in PSL is second to none.

He also praised the standard of fast bowling that the world witnessed in the tournament.

“If I had to rate all the leagues I’ve played in, I would probably put PSL right on top. It is probably the best league in the world without a doubt. The talent that you've got in this league also shows why Pakistan is one of the best teams in the world.

"The determination and the professionalism is second to none in this competition. And it's definitely one that is the best competition in the world,” said Rilee Rossouw who has also played in Indian Premier League, Bangladesh Premier League, The Vitality T20 Blast, Big Bash and Mazansi Super League.

“It amazes me every single year there are always three or four players that pop up and they bowl at 140ks an hour. We've got two slingers now coming up on the scene who have done fantastically well for the teams respectively. It's amazing to see the talent and the growth that is coming through the PSL," he said.

He further said that it's good for cricket in general because you can bring young talent through the ranks to play International Cricket.

The South African cricketer is representing Multan Sultans in PSL 7 and is happy to get the start that his team wanted in the tournament, adding that "he was always very happy to be part of PSL every single season".

“We couldn’t ask for more,” he said when asked about the start Sultan’s have got in the PSL 7.

“We've had a fantastic start. The team environment is fantastic and when a team is winning, it's even better. Fortunately for us, we've been on a serious run. Hopefully, we can continue this into the next stage of the tournament,” he said.

Talking about his teammate Shahnawaz Dahani, the South African cricketer said that he is a special character.

“His persona and his personality that he portrays, it's ginormous, fun, exciting and energetic and that's something that you need in a team. You need someone like that who keeps on giving that positive energy to the team. And he doesn't ask for anything in return, which is fantastic,” he said about Dahani.