PDM chief Fazl meets PTI's estranged leader Tareen: sources

LAHORE: Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman met Prime Minister Imran Khan's former confidante Jahangir Khan Tareen two days ago, Geo News reported Monday, citing sources.



The meeting between the two leaders took place after JUI chief Fazl met PML-Q’s Chaudhry brothers, sources said.

According to reports, some mutual friends arranged a meeting between Fazl and Tareen as the former sought help from PTI's estranged leader regarding the current situation and future issues.

However, speaking during Geo News' programme "Capital Talk", JUI leader Akram Khan Durrani refuted the reports of the meeting, but added that Fazl and Tareen "might meet in future."

'Mutual friends' working to bring Tareen group, PML-Q closer: sources



Earlier, sources had told Geo News that PTI's disgruntled Tareen group will soon call an official meeting of its members as the preliminary round of contacts within the group has completed.

Sources within the Tareen's group said after meetings with the PML-N leaders, efforts to develop connections between the disgruntled PTI group and PML-Q leaders are underway.

Some "mutual friends" are trying to bring the two groups closer and the Tareen group will launch its political activities in full spirit from next week, the sources said.

Sources revealed that the Tareen group will not steer clear of the political scene. Instead, it will play its "full role in national politics and it has already started informal meetings."



PDM agrees on no-trust motion

The aforementioned developments are underway to gain a majority against the incumbent PTI-led government. Last week, the PDM chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman announced that the Opposition alliance has unanimously decided to move a no-confidence motion against the PTI government.

Fazl had said that all Opposition parties that were present during the meeting had decided unanimously that this “illegal government should be sent packing”.

“We will first do our homework, so we cannot talk about a definite timeframe for this move," he said, adding that the government's allied parties should keep the plight of the masses in their mind and make a decision accordingly.