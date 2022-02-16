Rana Sanaullah indicates major change in country's politics in Feb-March

Rana Sanaullah says only 4-5 persons know about the secret strategy of a no-confidence motion against PM.

Rana Sanaullah says government is panicked and in trouble from inside.

He says strategy to oust PM can’t be disclosed in media.

A senior PML-N leader, Rana Sanaullah claimed that something major is on the way against the PTI-led government in late February or March.

Speaking in Geo News Programme Aaj Shahzaib Khanzada Kay Saath, PML-N leader Rana Sanaullah said that all three big opposition parties are working seriously and secretly on a no-trust move against Prime Minister Imran Khan.

At maximum, only 4-5 people know about the secret strategy of a no-confidence motion against the PM in the assembly, and those who know the strategy have taken an oath and can’t disclose it in the media, he added.

Rana Sanaullah also said, "According to my assessment, only 4-5 people know the strategy in PPP too."

He further said that no one knows what is going to happen. Everyone is just giving analysis, but I can say for sure that "something big will happen in late February or March against the incumbent government."

This time, something big is definitely imminent against PTI, he added.

Talking about Shahbaz Sharif's meeting with PML-Q leadership, a senior PML-N leader questioned whether Shahbaz Sharif reached the Chaudhry brothers’ home to meet them without their permission?

Further, he said that during a meeting with the PML-Q, Shahbaz Sharif and the Chaudhry brothers talked only about Shujaat Hussain's health.

He added that the Jehangir Tareen group is not conducting meetings just for dinner, currently, something is underway.

Rana Sanaullah further said that the government is panicked and in trouble from inside.

After 14-year hiatus, Shahbaz meets Chaudhry brothers

On Sunday, Shahbaz Sharif, the leader of the opposition in the National Assembly and PML-N President, met the Chaudhry brothers of the PML-Q, allies of the PTI-led government, at their residence for the first time in 14 years, as the Opposition seeks to put pressure on the government.

Sources said the meeting lasted an hour and a half, where the opposition leader sought PML-Q, who is a crucial ally of the government in Punjab and the Centre, to support them in their quest to overthrow Prime Minister Imran Khan's regime.

Fazl meets Tareen: sources

According to the sources, Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman had met with Tareen.

According to reports, some mutual friends arranged a meeting between Fazl and Tareen as the former sought help from PTI's estranged leader regarding the current situation and future issues.