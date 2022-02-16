Pak vs Aus: Pacer Michael Neser dropped out of Pakistan tour

Neser to miss visiting Pakistan due to side strain injury; Cricket Australia yet to announce pullout.

Neser's injury confirmed just days ahead of Pakistan tour.

Sources say Mark Steketee will most likely replace Neser.

Australian fast bowler Michael Neser has reportedly been dropped out of the 18-member squad selected to tour Pakistan for the upcoming bilateral series, due to a side strain injury.



Neser had suffered the injury just days ahead of the tour. The injury was confirmed through a scan test.

However, Cricket Australia is yet to announce Neser's pullout from the Pakistan tour. There are no reports of his return to the squad as his recovery could take up to a month due to the nature of the injury.

Sources said that Mark Steketee will most likely replace the Queensland quick for the Pakistan vs Australia series.

The pacer was forced out of the field during a one-day game won by New South Wales, at the Gabba on Monday night, Australian media reported. He could manage bowling only twice when he stepped into the field after a long rain delay.

Neser, who made his Test debut against England in Adelaide in December, has only bowled five times in games in 2022 after spending most of January with the national team.

The Pat Cummins-led Australia team will be touring Pakistan for the first time in over 24 years for three Tests, three ODIs and one T20I, slated to start March 4 in Rawalpindi.

It is pertinent to mention that the Australian selectors had already decided to rest fellow Test quick Jhye Richardson from the Pakistan tour despite him being a part of the national T20 squad currently playing Sri Lanka.

Australian men's squad for Pakistan tour

Pat Cummins (c), Ashton Agar, Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Marcus Harris, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Marsh, Michael Neser, Steve Smith (vc), Mitchell Starc, Mitchell Swepson, David Warner