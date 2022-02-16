 
Bruce Willis enjoys date night with daughters he shares with ex-Demi Moore

Bruce Willis enjoyed a day out with his daughters whom he shares with ex-wife Demi Moore
Bruce Willis had a special date with his daughters Rumer and Scout, whom he shares with ex-wife Demi Moore.

Willis' wife, Emma Hemming Willis shared an Instagram story of The Sixth Sense actor smiling in the driving seat beside Scout while his eldest daughter Rumer sits in the backseat.

She captioned the picture, “GIRL DAD. If this isn't the cutest daddy-daughter date."

The actor had three daughters with ex-wife Demi Moore – Rumer, Scout and Tallulah. He then married model and actress Emma with whom he has two daughters – Evelyn Penn Willis and Mabel Ray Willis.

In an interview with People, Rumer talked about her relationship with her father, mother, stepmother and siblings and how grateful she was that she got the chance to spend the start of the pandemic together.

She said, "I'm incredibly grateful that both of my parents have made such an effort my entire life that I never felt like I had to choose between them." 

